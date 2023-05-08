Energy Alert
Reward increased in bald eagle killings

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas wildlife officials hope a $15,000 reward will lead them to the culprit who killed four American bald eagles.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced Monday it had increased the reward from $5,000 to $15,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was offering a $5,000 reward after the birds were found shot in rural Marion County earlier this year.

“We grieve the senseless and illegal killing of these majestic birds and want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center. “This cowardly act against America’s national bird can’t go unpunished. I hope someone steps forward with information.”

Anyone with information on the killings should call the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Conway Office of Law Enforcement at 501-513-4470 or the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824.

