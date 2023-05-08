Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s fall tour to make stop in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be stopping in North Little Rock in October.

They will be at the Simmons Bank Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $69, $79, and $99 and are limited to 8 per household.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmakster.com or at the Simmons Bank Arena box office.

