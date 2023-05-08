Road closed to land helicopter for crash victim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A road in Jonesboro is closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim.
According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch, an crash with injury occurred at House Drive and Willow Road sometime before 8 a.m. on Monday, May 8.
Avoid the area if possible and use an alternate route.
