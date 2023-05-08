Energy Alert
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer

Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state to be a police officer.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state to be a police officer.

The consumer finance site WalletHub used several key factors, including median income and deaths per 1,000 officers to determine the best and worst places for officers, according to KARK.

Each indicator was then grouped and given scores for opportunity, competition, law enforcement training requirements, and finally job hazards and prediction.

At the end of the study, Arkansas ranked as the lowest for opportunity and competition, job hazards, and protection.

The lowest ranked are:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Alaska
  3. West Virginia
  4. Kentucky
  5. Nevada

The highest-ranked states for police officers are:

  1. California
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Connecticut
  4. Maryland
  5. Illinois

Visit KARK.com for more on this story.

