Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state to be a police officer.

The consumer finance site WalletHub used several key factors, including median income and deaths per 1,000 officers to determine the best and worst places for officers, according to KARK.

Each indicator was then grouped and given scores for opportunity, competition, law enforcement training requirements, and finally job hazards and prediction.

At the end of the study, Arkansas ranked as the lowest for opportunity and competition, job hazards, and protection.

The lowest ranked are:

Arkansas Alaska West Virginia Kentucky Nevada

The highest-ranked states for police officers are:

California District of Columbia Connecticut Maryland Illinois

Visit KARK.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.