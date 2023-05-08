Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis man wanted in April homicide

Marcello Banks, 31
Marcello Banks, 31(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 31-year-old Marcello D. Banks, who is wanted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for the April slaying of an Earle, Arkansas, man.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen, Banks is wanted in the April 30 homicide of Andre Brown.

Banks has an active first-degree murder warrant and is believed to be in the West Memphis area.

His last known address is in the 3100 block of Church Street in West Memphis.

Banks may also go by the names of Jody Gillian, Marcello Hicks, or Teddy Bundy.

Anyone with information on Banks’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash
Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer
A man is facing years after police say he raped a 10-year-old girl.
Man faces up to 40 years for raping child

Latest News

Jace's Tuesday morning forecast
Jace's Tuesday morning forecast
TRAFFIC ALERT: Grain spill forces closure of Interstate 55
File Graphic
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Region 8 Employment Expo
Employers and Job hunters connect at Employment Expo
The historic Adler building’s restoration in Downtown Batesville is nearly complete.
Restoration of historic Batesville building nearly complete