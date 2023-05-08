Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers

West Memphis Police launches new initiative to target repeat domestic violence offenders
West Memphis Police launches new initiative to target repeat domestic violence offenders(action news 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department says there’s an ongoing scam of people pretending to be police officers.

They say the scammers are calling people asking to send money along with copies of their identification.

They are also using a spoof number to appear that the call is coming from within the police department.

WMPD says under no circumstances should you give anybody money or identification over the phone.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a neighbor caught in a burning car.
May 8: What you need to know

Latest News

Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member
Man charged with aggravated assault for shooting inside apartment complex
File Graphic
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Emery Bates suffers from a disease known as MLD, which can cause a loss of mental and physical...
Lawrence County school cheers as Make-A-Wish grants girl’s wish
Construction workers getting ready to install the new speed table on Main Street in Jonesboro.
Second speed table coming to downtown Jonesboro
LCSD will install in-classroom safe rooms if an active shooter or severe weather situation...
School district to install in-classroom safe rooms