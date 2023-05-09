Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.(Peyton Toups)
By Chelsea Collinsworth, KCBD Digital and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Three adults and two children were killed in a head-on collision in Texas early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers in Lubbock responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue.

Investigators said the victims were identified as 46-year-old George Wallace, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

Police said Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were hit head-on by an SUV driven by Wallace.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Wallace, Xavier and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.

There were no other occupants in the SUV.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash
Emery Bates suffers from a disease known as MLD, which can cause a loss of mental and physical...
Lawrence County school cheers as Make-A-Wish grants girl’s wish

Latest News

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
U of Idaho awarding posthumous degrees to stabbing victims
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
The Jonesboro Sportsplex Steering Committee met to discuss future scheduling for the new...
Jonesboro Sportsplex seeking public’s expertise
A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window
A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from 2nd story window