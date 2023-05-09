Austin Reaves drops 21 pts, Lakers beat Warriors in Game 4 of West Semis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Austin Reaves put up another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.
The Cedar Ridge alum had 21 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, & 1 steal Monday night. The Lakers beat the Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.
Reaves was 7-15 from the field, 3-6 outside the arc, 4-4 from the free throw line.
Los Angeles looks to close out the series on Wednesday. Game 5 tips at 9:00pm on TNT.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.