Austin Reaves drops 21 pts, Lakers beat Warriors in Game 4 of West Semis

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin...
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Austin Reaves put up another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cedar Ridge alum had 21 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, & 1 steal Monday night. The Lakers beat the Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Reaves was 7-15 from the field, 3-6 outside the arc, 4-4 from the free throw line.

Los Angeles looks to close out the series on Wednesday. Game 5 tips at 9:00pm on TNT.

