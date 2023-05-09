Austin Reaves drops 21 pts, Lakers beat Warriors in Game 4 of West Semis

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Austin Reaves put up another double figure performance in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cedar Ridge alum had 21 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, & 1 steal Monday night. The Lakers beat the Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

LeBron to Reaves for THREE!

Lakers take the lead in Game 4.



Q3 LIVE on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/zCPknvyWRa — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2023

“You still gotta go get one more…this series is far from over.” Austin Reaves on closing the series out against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/W8JYET1MO6 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 9, 2023

Reaves was 7-15 from the field, 3-6 outside the arc, 4-4 from the free throw line.

Los Angeles looks to close out the series on Wednesday. Game 5 tips at 9:00pm on TNT.

