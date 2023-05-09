Energy Alert
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

