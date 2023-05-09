Energy Alert
Employers and Job hunters connect at Employment Expo

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a job, you better have your resume ready.

The Region 8 Employment Expo is back and ready to help people find their next place of work.

The Expo will be held at the Embassy Suites on Thursday, May 11.

Starting at 10 a.m., businesses, large and small, can meet with people with the goal of helping further their careers.

The event will end at 7 p.m. that same day.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

