Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland

Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s official: Harp’s has broken ground on a new store in Brookland.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Tuesday, May 9, that Harp’s Food Stores broke ground on the town’s first-ever grocery store.

The 7.25 acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 49 North and School Street.

The 7.25 acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 49 North and School Street.
The 7.25 acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 49 North and School Street.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

This latest development comes more than a year after the store owners announced they would build a new 32,000-square-foot store.

At the time, the company said it did not know when it would break ground on the new store.

“Due to nationwide shortages in construction material, there is no set grand opening date at this time,” the Feb. 22, 2022, news release stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash
Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer
A man is facing years after police say he raped a 10-year-old girl.
Man faces up to 40 years for raping child

Latest News

It took road crews 5.5 hours Tuesday to sweep up and haul away a grain spill on Interstate 55.
Crews spend hours cleaning grain spill on I-55
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member
Man accused of shooting at woman during argument
The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people age 65...
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors