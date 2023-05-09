Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s official: Harp’s has broken ground on a new store in Brookland.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Tuesday, May 9, that Harp’s Food Stores broke ground on the town’s first-ever grocery store.

The 7.25 acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 49 North and School Street.

This latest development comes more than a year after the store owners announced they would build a new 32,000-square-foot store.

At the time, the company said it did not know when it would break ground on the new store.

“Due to nationwide shortages in construction material, there is no set grand opening date at this time,” the Feb. 22, 2022, news release stated.

