Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hospitals react to ending of COVID-19 emergency

Biden ends national Covid-19 emergency
Biden ends national Covid-19 emergency(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced the end of the COVID-19 emergency.

The ending of the emergency could mean changes for some hospitals, but that isn’t the case at St. Bernards Healthcare.

“The things that are truly coming to an end with the public health emergency are not things we’ve been utilizing. I would say it’s not going to have a huge impact on us and how we care for patients on a daily basis,” said Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards Healthcare.

The ending of the emergency will mean vaccines and testing for the coronavirus are no longer free.

Holder added the ending of the emergency is welcomed, they realize how real the virus is.

“We still do see patients coming into the hospital with COIVD, some of which are very sick and in our ICU, but many are not. They have a short stay, and they just need a little extra support,” Holder added. “It’s still around, but certainly not having the impact it was even a year ago.”

The emergency declaration officially ends on May 11.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Emery Bates suffers from a disease known as MLD, which can cause a loss of mental and physical...
Lawrence County school cheers as Make-A-Wish grants girl’s wish
Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member
Man accused of shooting at woman during argument

Latest News

April Teacher of the Month
Former Paragould student, now this month’s Teacher of the Month inspires others
A look at the ceremony where many representatives broke ground on the new Northeast Rice...
Construction on new research center hopes to expand rice farming
Former Paragould student, now this month’s Teacher of the Month inspires others
Rocky’s Auto and Spring River Camp and Canoe on Highway 63 north of Hardy said three customer’s...
Businesses hit with catalytic converter theft