ISO rating improves in Kennett

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Department will regain its ISO 4 rating in the summer after making some adjustments.

Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis said the department was lowered to an ISO 5 rating after an audit earlier in the year.

They asked to be reaudited and landed back on the ISO 4 rating.

Chief Davis said they barely missed making it to an ISO 3 rating which would help homeowners in the city.

“We got a 68.5 and we needed 70 points to earn that rating,” Davis said.

The rating improved in Kennett after the department bought a new tower truck and the local dispatch center made some upgrades.

The new rating goes into effect Aug. 1.

The fire department will have another audit in about five years.

