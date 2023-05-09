Jonesboro Sportsplex seeking public’s expertise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro wants the community to dive in on topics such as swimming, volleyball, and basketball.

The Jonesboro Sportsplex Steering Committee met Tuesday, May 9, to discuss future scheduling for the new facility and to announce they will kick things off in June.

Throughout the summer, the committee will host public meetings that will be catered toward a specific program or area of the new complex.

The meetings will be led by members of the committee, the construction management team Nabholz, and/or the architectural and engineering team Crafton and Tull, which is partnering with the St. Louis-based firm Hastings and Chivetta.

Owner and Design Principal of Hastings and Chivetta Erik Kocher said he wants opinions from people who will use the Sportsplex most.

“If there’s anyone in a swim club or just anyone that has an interest in aquatics, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, whatever the activity might be,” he said. “We’re inviting those folks to those meetings, as well to get basic input on what the community would like in their facility.”

The Aquatic Center User Group will meet on Monday nights from 6-8 p.m. starting on June 12, June 26, and July 10. The Sports Court User Group will meet on Tuesday mornings from 7-9 a.m. beginning June 13, June 27, and July 11. The Turf/Outdoor/Office Space User Group will meet on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 13, June 27, and July 11.

The locations for the meetings remain unknown at this time.

