Large police chase through Jonesboro

Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department helped Arkansas State Police during a chase across town Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but police are urging caution in the area of Windover Road and Harrisburg Road.

Jonesboro police are working on several crashes that were caused by the chase. One of them was reported at the Harrisburg Road and Highland Drive intersection.

No word on what started the chase, but K8 News is working to confirm those details as soon as possible.

