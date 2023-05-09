Energy Alert
Man charged with aggravated assault for shooting inside apartment complex

Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member
Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after nearly shooting another person inside an apartment.

Jonesboro police arrested Mareno Macklin after they found evidence of a gun being discharged inside the apartment

According to the affidavit, Police were called to 1908 Links Circle on Sunday, May 7 for a domestic disturbance.

The complainant told dispatch that Macklin had shot at her.

When officers arrived, the caller told them that she and Macklin had been arguing about his alcohol consumption.

She then told police that Macklin pulled a handgun out of his pocket and fired a shot into the master bedroom door.

The complainant said she was in the bedroom near the door when the gun went off.

Upon entering the apartment, police found a bullet hole in the master bedroom door.

They discovered the bullet had traveled through a bedroom wall and into the bathroom where it hit the glass shower doors and lodged itself in a wall.

Police were also able to locate a 9mm handgun hidden behind a dresser in the second bedroom.

On Monday, May 8, Macklin was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

He is set to appear in court again on June 28.

