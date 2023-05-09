Energy Alert
May 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We had some loud storms that rolled through during the early hours, but we are waking up dry. Temperatures will once again reach the mid- to upper 80s, with “feel like” temperatures approaching 90°.

The warm and muggy pattern will continue, along with the chance of scattered storms. Looking on the bright side, temperatures to start next week look to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, so a cooldown is in sight!

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A grain spill forces closure of Interstate 55 and slows down morning commute in Mississippi County.

Groundbreaking for the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center is happening this morning in Harrisburg. Maddie Sexton looks at the impact the new center will have on Region 8.

Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, two victims were found dead at a home on the 7900 block of Highway 351 North around 11:00 Monday morning. Rolland said the victims were both in their 80′s.

The Jonesboro Sportsplex Steering Committee will hold a meeting this morning at Embassy Suites this morning to introduce the architect, engineers and construction management team for the future sports complex.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

