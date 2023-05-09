Energy Alert
No delays in the construction of new Kennett fire station

Sheetrock is being installed at the new fire station in Kennett.
Sheetrock is being installed at the new fire station in Kennett.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A new fire station is looking to open later this year in Kennett.

Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis hopes Fire Station #2 opens on 1701 First Street in September.

So far, Davis said crews haven’t had delays in the project and are currently in the sheetrock phase.

The fire station is expected to be complete later this yar.
The fire station is expected to be complete later this yar.(Kennett Fire Department)

The new station will help the fire department in its search for a better ISO rating in about 5 years.

