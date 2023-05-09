Queens of the Hardwood returning for the first time since 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An NEA tradition returns after a three-year absence. Some of the best high school volleyball players in Region 8 will take the court at Westside for Queens of the Hardwood Wednesday night at 6:30 PM.

Director of the event Shatel Gaines says it’s great to be back.

“We have schools from all over northeast Arkansas, we have some 3A schools, 4A, 5A, 6A so we’re all in here together,” Gaines said. “Some of the best talent in the state, so we’re excited to bring them all together and play one last time in their school uniforms. I got to play the second-ever game back in 2008 so it’s very special to me, I’m excited to bring it back.”

This year’s event will mark the 20th edition of the All-Star game. For Wynne senior Maggie Winders, being able to play this with fellow teammate Cassidi Campbell along with several others is a blessing.

“Volleyball is a really big part of my life and obviously when our school got hit [by the March tornado], it just broke our hearts so it’s just really great to be able to come and play a sport that you love and something that makes you happy after so much devastation in our little town,” Winders said. “It’s amazing to put our jerseys on for one last time and play together and go out strong, hopefully.”

Queens of the Hardwood - Team East

Head Coach: Codie Lancaster-Ziegler (Wynne)

Assistant Coaches: Reed Fogleman (Paragould), Nikki Skelton (Jonesboro)

London May - Greene County Tech

Ella Gay - Greene County Tech

Sydney Parker - Jonesboro

Maddie Johnson - Jonesboro

Olivia Locke - Jonesboro

Kiah Rucker - Marion

Madison Allison - Marion

Meredith Williams - Marion

Jillian Glasgow - Paragould

Cassidi Campbell - Wynne

Maggie Winders - Wynne

Kinley Davis - Walnut Ridge

Caitlyn Sheets - Walnut Ridge

Queens of the Hardwood - Team West

Head Coach: Devin Montgomery (Westside)

Assistant Coaches: Wes Hart (Batesville), Brittnee Schwarz (Trumann)

Kayla Ward - Batesville

Sophie Poole - Batesville

Keeley Beary - Brookland

Destiny Calderon - Brookland

Lyndsey McCall - Brookland

Cameron Baught - Brookland

Ellery Gillham - Hoxie

Cara Forrester - Hoxie

Keely Carter - Nettleton

Madilyn Henley - Trumann

Ava Routledge - Valley View

Sydney Pickering - Westside

Jamisen Gauntt - Westside

