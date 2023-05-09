Restoration of historic Batesville building nearly complete

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The historic Adler building’s restoration in Downtown Batesville is nearly complete.

The building was built in the 1880′s but it’s been empty for nearly 10 years.

Joey Markowksi, a developer, purchased the building with the intent to restore it. He ran into a wall when the backside wall of the building collapsed.

Jennifer Moser works at Studio Salon next door and said the collapse nearly missed the salon.

“It was in very sad shape,” Moser said. “the roof leaked bad. The windows had actually fallen out of the top.”

After the back wall collapsed, many thought the building was done for.

“I didn’t know if they could actually restore it, I was really questioning it,” said Joe Shell, who works at the Melba Theater.

After the collapse, the building was condemned by the city. Markowski said it took several grants to start the restoration.

Restoration of older buildings is common across Downtown Batesville. Shell worked on the restoration of the theater.

“Restoring the old businesses and making sure that the downtown, the entire downtown, is in good shape, it just almost rides with the tide,” Shell explained. “It’s good for the city.”

The building’s restoration is nearly complete. The building looks nearly the same as it once was and it’s soon going to become a living space, giving the building a new purpose.

“The history has been preserved; it’s going to be a little different inside, but they’ve taken the time to make sure that as they work on it that the characteristics stay the same,” said Moser.

Development is expected to finish in late summer or early fall.

