TRAFFIC ALERT: Grain spill forces closure of Interstate 55

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Southbound Interstate 55 in Mississippi County near Keiser is closed.

At 4:33 a.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said a semi had lost its load of grain onto the roadway at the 42.7-mile marker.

The area impacted is about two and a half miles south of Keiser.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 44.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

