UCA student appeals jail sentence following trans rights protest

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The room was full of shouting “Trans lives matter” as a Conway school board voted on bathroom use and room assignments on overnight trips being determined by a student’s gender at birth.

Alex Barnett, a University of Central Arkansas junior, was arrested that night in November 2022, along with Keylen Botley and Colburn Clark, and charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and failure to disperse.

Despite the arrest, Barnett was the only one of the three sentenced to 10 days in jail, according to KARK.

“How can someone criminally pass on public property during a meeting open to the public and if I’m not trespassing, how can you tell me to leave the place that I’m at?” Barnett asked.

After one night at the Faulkner County Detention Center, Barnett appealed for an early release.

If Barnett hadn’t gotten his early release through appeal, he would’ve missed his final exams, but he says his message is more important.

“It’s more important than whether or not I missed my finals, so I figured if that is what I’ve got to do the right thing, then this is what I’ve got to do,” Barnett said.

