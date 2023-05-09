Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

UCA student appeals jail sentence following trans rights protest

A student arrested after a protest has appealed for an early release.
A student arrested after a protest has appealed for an early release.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The room was full of shouting “Trans lives matter” as a Conway school board voted on bathroom use and room assignments on overnight trips being determined by a student’s gender at birth.

Alex Barnett, a University of Central Arkansas junior, was arrested that night in November 2022, along with Keylen Botley and Colburn Clark, and charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and failure to disperse.

Despite the arrest, Barnett was the only one of the three sentenced to 10 days in jail, according to KARK.

“How can someone criminally pass on public property during a meeting open to the public and if I’m not trespassing, how can you tell me to leave the place that I’m at?” Barnett asked.

After one night at the Faulkner County Detention Center, Barnett appealed for an early release.

If Barnett hadn’t gotten his early release through appeal, he would’ve missed his final exams, but he says his message is more important.

“It’s more important than whether or not I missed my finals, so I figured if that is what I’ve got to do the right thing, then this is what I’ve got to do,” Barnett said.

For more information, visit this story on KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured

Latest News

File Graphic
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
Region 8 Employment Expo
Employers and Job hunters connect at Employment Expo
The historic Adler building’s restoration in Downtown Batesville is nearly complete.
Restoration of historic Batesville building nearly complete
NEA HS Volleyball All-Star Game
Queens of the Hardwood returning to NEA Wednesday