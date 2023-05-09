Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash
Emery Bates suffers from a disease known as MLD, which can cause a loss of mental and physical...
Lawrence County school cheers as Make-A-Wish grants girl’s wish

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims