2023 Mizzou Come HOME Tour making a stop in Kennett

Mizzou head coaches, staff and student-athletes, with Truman and the spirit squads interacting with fans, signing autographs and more in Come HOME Tour stops.(Source: Missouri Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It’s not summertime without SEC teams hitting the road to see fans.

Missouri will stop in Kennett on Thursday, May 18th. It’s the 11th stop in the 2023 Come HOME Tour. The Tigers will be at Grecian Steakhouse from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Come HOME Tour stops will feature Mizzou head coaches, staff and student-athletes, with Truman and the spirit squads interacting with fans, signing autographs and handing out Tigers Swag. While events are free, Tigers fans who donate $25 to the Tiger Scholarship Fund will receive a Mizzou MOmentum Nike Dri-Fit t-shirt and two drink tickets for their selected event.

You can see registration / RSVP info here.

