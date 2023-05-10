Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State baseball alum Liam Hicks has 3 RBI in AA debut

The Arkansas State alum is on the rise in Minor League Baseball.
The Arkansas State alum is on the rise in Minor League Baseball.(Source: Down East Wood Ducks)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Tex. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf makes another stop on his Road to The Show.

Texas Rangers prospect Liam Hicks was promoted from High-A Hickory to AA Frisco. Hicks had stellar debut Wednesday afternoon. He had 3 RBI but Frisco fell to the Wichita Wind Surge 16-8. Hicks hit a two-run HR in the 5th and had a RBI groundout in the 6th

Hicks was selected in the 9th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Canadian started 2022 in Arizona Rookie ball and rose quickly to A Down East and High-A Hickory later that year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Two arrested after large police chase through Jonesboro
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home

Latest News

Red Wolves finish 4th in Mid-Winter Invitational
Arkansas State women’s bowling joins Conference USA
Caskey hits walk-off HR, Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Little Rock
Red Wolves rally to beat Little Rock
Caskey hits walk-off HR, Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Little Rock
Destinee Rogers breaks down 2023 signees
Destinee Rogers breaks down 2023 signees for A-State women's hoops & more