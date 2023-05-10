A-State baseball alum Liam Hicks has 3 RBI in AA debut

FRISCO, Tex. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf makes another stop on his Road to The Show.

Texas Rangers prospect Liam Hicks was promoted from High-A Hickory to AA Frisco. Hicks had stellar debut Wednesday afternoon. He had 3 RBI but Frisco fell to the Wichita Wind Surge 16-8. Hicks hit a two-run HR in the 5th and had a RBI groundout in the 6th

Hicks was selected in the 9th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Canadian started 2022 in Arizona Rookie ball and rose quickly to A Down East and High-A Hickory later that year.

