Ark. correctional officer arrested for allegedly raping young girl

Christopher Aslup
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas correctional officer is arrested and charged for allegedly raping a young girl.

Christopher Aslup, 35, of Wynne, Arkansas, was arrested on Monday night and is charged with eight counts of rape.

The 35-year-old allegedly committed the crimes earlier this year.

Aslup is a federal officer at Federal Correctional Complex City Medium in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Sheriff David West said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Aslup is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in Wynne for a bond hearing.

