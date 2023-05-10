Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Construction on new research center hopes to expand rice farming

A look at the ceremony where many representatives broke ground on the new Northeast Rice...
A look at the ceremony where many representatives broke ground on the new Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Ground was broken Tuesday on a new Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center.

Many individuals from around the area gathered to start construction on the new space. All of which was put together by The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture which looks to advance the rice industry for years to come.

Deacue Fields, The Vice President of Agriculture at the UA System Division of Agriculture, is looking forward to the new opportunities that will allow for the education of generations to come.

“This will have the education component as opposed to other research and extension centers and we are focusing on educating consumers and youth on where their food comes from and how agriculture improves their quality of life,” Fields said.

Members of the farming industry, like Greenway CEO Marshall Stewart, talked about how important this center will be.

“We have to have continual experimentation and research done whether it is varieties, whether its irrigation practices, whether its farming practices to continue to move this industry forward,” Stewart said.

Representatives from the UA Division of Agriculture said Arkansas was the top producer of rice in the United States in 2022, and they hope to start construction on the center as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Emery Bates suffers from a disease known as MLD, which can cause a loss of mental and physical...
Lawrence County school cheers as Make-A-Wish grants girl’s wish
Macklin Cortex Moreno, 37, charged with aggravated assault on family or household member
Man accused of shooting at woman during argument

Latest News

Rocky’s Auto and Spring River Camp and Canoe on Highway 63 north of Hardy said three customer’s...
Businesses hit with catalytic converter theft
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
Harp’s breaks ground on new store in Brookland
Region 8 Employment Expo
Employers, job hunters connect at Employment Expo
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays