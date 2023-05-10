Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former friends of accused serial killer say he was ‘spiraling’

Two former friends of a suspected serial killer in Davis, California speak out about the accusations.
By Madisen Keavy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) – Two former friends of a man in California said they felt shocked and nauseous after learning he might be a serial killer.

Carlos Dominguez was arrested last week after police said he was behind a string of stabbings in Davis.

Two of Dominguez’s former friends, who wished to stay unidentified, shared stories involving him. One of the friends was his roommate.

“I saw him kind of spiraling during summer, but we didn’t think much of it and we wouldn’t expect this whole thing to happen,” one friend said.

The friend said he and Dominguez would play basketball together, talk late at night and play video games together, “typical things that a house full of guys would do.”

“There were a lot of aspects where I didn’t know if it was like the real him,” the other friend said.

A photo taken in 2021 shows Dominguez looking happy with a group of friends.

“He would Facetime or video call his siblings everyday, and his parents I knew that he would text regularly,” one friend said.

The former friends said they noticed a change in Dominguez last year, but they chalked it up to stress.

Dominguez was a biological sciences student at UC Davis before he flunked out two weeks ago.

“We knew he was failing his classes and he was gonna switch to psychology,” a friend said. “That summer, one time when we came home, we noticed that there was a hole in the door. It seemed like Carlos lost his temper, like he went crazy at that time.”

A more recent image of Dominguez shows him in custody, with long hair in his face. His friends said he looked unfamiliar and completely unlike a photo from Dominguez’s birthday two years ago where his face is covered in cake and a smile.

Dominguez’s former roommate said he is shocked but able to see what could have brought him here.

“For me, I think I want to have that conception because I didn’t want to acknowledge that this was something that was slowly building over him and was a part of him, as I knew him, but in reality, it makes more sense to realize that this is something that he had been struggling with, enough to punch a hole, his door that he shared with somebody else,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Two arrested after large police chase through Jonesboro
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Elderly couple found killed in home
It took road crews 5.5 hours Tuesday to sweep up and haul away a grain spill on Interstate 55.
Crews spend hours cleaning grain spill on I-55

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos pleads not guilty, charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
A substitute teacher is facing child abuse charges after police say she let a seventh grader...
Police: Substitute teacher arrested after letting 7th grader use vape pen