Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated

RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her nursing license reinstated. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A former Tennessee nurse convicted of homicide involving a medication mix-up wants her license reinstated.

RaDonda Vaught, formerly with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was in Chancery Court on Tuesday.

Vaught’s 2022 court case gained national attention. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the medication mix-up that killed Charlene Murphey in 2017.

The judge in the case sentenced Vaught to three years of probation with her nursing license taken away.

This week, Vaught’s attorneys argued against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The chancellor in the Chancery Court case said everything will be under advisement with a ruling made at some point in the future.

According to officials, Chancery courts focus on equity and fairness rather than the letter of the law.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing is listed as the defendant in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

