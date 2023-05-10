Energy Alert
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a busy day with one car chase, the Arkansas State Police follows up with another car chase.

The Jonesboro Police Department is assisting them with this chase as well.

Police say the chase ended on 2nd Street and West Forrest.

People should avoid the area, police say.

Details are limited at the time, but we’ll provide more as they become available.

