Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a gunman accused of shooting a juvenile multiple times.
According to a Wednesday news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call on May 9 in the 1300-block of East Rose Street.
When they arrived, they found a “male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds,” the release stated.
The Blytheville Police Department said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.
Police did release a photograph of a vehicle that might have been involved in the shooting.
BPD described the suspect’s car as a white 4-door Infinity, possibly a QX 60, with the back driver’s window broken out and a drive-out tag.
Anyone with information on this crime or the vehicle should call BPD at 870-763-4411 or 911 immediately.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.