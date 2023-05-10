May 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances are increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still be in the 80s with muggy air.

None of us are guaranteed rainfall, but the coverage should be widespread on Wednesday. Rain chances drop a little this weekend and even more next week.

Rain chances are increasing for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still be in the 80s with muggy air.

News Headlines

Former President Donald Trump is set to face questions from New Hampshire voters in a CNN Town Hall in the critical early primary state. We’ll have a live preview.

Students at Nettleton High School in EAST, Spanish, and ESL classes collaborated to bring the community a podcast that brings awareness to several Hispanic cultures. Maddie Sexton has the details.

What started as a peaceful Tuesday turned into a chaotic one for Jonesboro drivers. The Arkansas State Police and Jonesboro Police Department were busy on a cross-town chase.

The new sweeping education law in Arkansas known as the LEARNS Act is now facing a lawsuit. Ali Noland is the attorney representing a few groups of people with concerns about the emergency clause that was passed with the bill. Noland says the emergency clause’s passage was unconstitutional.

One question at the top of the list for women is when should they get screened for breast cancer, and at what age? The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force has changed it’s recommendation that women get scans at age 40 instead of 50.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

