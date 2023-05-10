State police address Tuesday’s chase protocol

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many drivers in Jonesboro were surprised after a police chase went through the heart of town and left behind a trail of destruction. State police were thankful it was not worse.

Timmy Lynn Davis whipped his way through Jonesboro, trying to evade police. Nearly an hour later, the chase ended with Davis in handcuffs, but Sgt. Mike Gunnett with Arkansas State Police, said those kinds of chases are something they try to avoid.

“You know our number one concern is the safety of the public,” Gunnett stated. “That is who we are trying to serve and protect out there, and each officer is responsible for making those decisions while monitoring the pursuit.”

The chase started around East Highland and MLK Blvd and continued into town, where the suspect even lost his trailer.

According to a police report, Davis stopped at Nestle and was waving a gun around which was why ASP didn’t stop the pursuit.

“You know obviously if someone is a danger to the public and immediate danger that is not going to go away then yes, we are going to pursue that suspect further than we would someone who is driving 20 miles over the speed limit,” Gunnett said.

Jonesboro Police and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office helped with the chase.

While Jonesboro Police said they don’t usually chase in the city because of the same reason, their support for Arkansas State Police was key to catching Davis.

“We try to coordinate as much as possible even if they are not involved in the pursuit,” Gunnett explained. “They can do things like shut down intersections or use spike strips involved or do other things that could end the pursuit in a safe manner.”

