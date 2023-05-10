Energy Alert
Suspect identified in high-speed chase

Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Timmy Lynn Davis, 50, of Lake City is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

According to the initial incident report, Davis faces several felony charges, including aggravated robbery, fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 from a vehicle.

Officer Anthony Parker was on routine patrol near East Highland Drive and MLK Boulevard when he learned that Arkansas State Police were pursuing a vehicle on Nestle Road.

“A few moments later, I observed a black SUV traveling north on Heath toward East Highland at a high rate of speed,” Parker stated.

According to the report, Davis traveled to Nestle Foods, where a witness reported seeing him get out of the SUV and attempt to get into the building at two separate doorways.

When Davis failed to make entry, the witness reported Davis stole his 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck that was parked in a construction area.

When an employee on a Bobcat saw Davis, he “attempted to move into the path of the fleeing suspect,” Parker stated in his report.

The witness said Davis then “started waving a handgun” at the Bobcat driver, then crashed into the machinery as he sped away.

ASP and JPD officers continued to chase Davis across Jonesboro until he crashed into a water-filled ditch near Windover Road.

According to the report, Parker ran the SUV’s vehicle identification number through dispatch and learned that it had been reported stolen out of Newport in Jackson County.

Arkansas State Police are also expected to file charges against Davis, but details have not yet been released.

Jonesboro police did not identify a second suspect reportedly taken into custody.

