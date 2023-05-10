Crash blocked bridge into Memphis

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A road closure impacted your Wednesday morning commute into Memphis.

Arkansas Department of Transportation said at 6:29 a.m. on May 10, Interstate 55, southbound at the Mississippi River Bridge, was shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

At 6:40 a.m., southbound traffic was backed up to the Bridgeport Weigh Station.

ARDOT reported the bridge reopened at 6:44 a.m.

