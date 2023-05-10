Witnesses recount afternoon chase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a peaceful Tuesday turned into a chaotic one for Jonesboro drivers.

The Arkansas State Police and Jonesboro Police Department were busy on a cross-town chase.

The chase started on Nestle Road and ended in the Windover Heights neighborhood, leaving several drivers in Jonesboro with their adrenaline pumping.

“You never know what’s going to happen, and that was just one of those moments,” said Daniel Irlas, who witnessed the chase on Nettleton Road.

Irlas was on the job when his boss called and warned him was what coming. He pulled to the side of the road and grabbed his phone.

Irlas recalled looking down the road, searching for the truck that was being chased then he heard the sirens coming from the other way.

“We see the blue lights and just, the commotion coming behind it and it just flew past us,” he said.

Coty Powers was heading east on Highland about to turn into Slim Chickens when he saw the truck coming towards him. He said it was in the wrong lane and it was heading towards him. He had to make a split decision, so he didn’t become a victim.

“I was going to have to stay in place and hope the truck didn’t hit me or one of the cop cars or take a chance and pull into oncoming traffic and try not to get hit,” Powers said.

That’s exactly what Powers did. He pulled into traffic and said there were a few who honked, but those drivers weren’t aware of the chase behind them. He was able to avoid all the vehicles that were on the busy road.

Over on Southwest and Highland, Taylor Perrin was just on her way to work when she saw something in the distance.

“I was like, ok, something is not right there’s a lot of police officers, so I pull out my phone. And I was like ok, something is about to happen,” she explained.

Her phone recorded the moment the truck turned south on Southwest Drive and lost the trailer attached to it.

Perrin said she was in shock.

“I was in a mix of like worry, scared, and just didn’t know what was going to happen after they drove away,” she said.

The chase took troopers around I-555 where the car eventually ended up in a ditch and the suspects took off into the Windover Heights neighborhood, where the suspects were arrested.

For Iris, the short moments in the chase served as a reminder.

“That one day that something just out of the blue happens you kinda get that sense of. Okay, life is unpredictable,” he said.

