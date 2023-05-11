AGFC talks about bear making its way around town

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The bear that made its way through town Monday caused quite the commotion, and while it is unusual, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is not crazy for them to be in populated areas.

Keith Stephens a Spokesman for Arkansas Game and Fish said this time of year bears are getting out of hibernation and are looking for something to eat.

“it’s not unusual to see them coming out at this time of year but usually it’s not in the delta,” Stephens said.

Although many people wanted to catch a look at the creature while he made his way through town, Stephens said it’s important to not make contact.

“What we want to do is leave them alone they will eventually leave we don’t want them to have a good relationship with people especially when they start connecting it with food and it makes an easy meal and that is what they are looking for right now,” Stephens said.

Stephens said Arkansas was actually known as the black bear state a while back and there are probably close to 5,000 of them around the state.

Even with the bear out and about, it was not stopping people from getting outside.

Brian Stellez, who is visiting from Michigan, was at Craighead Forest Park and said he understands why this is such a talker.

“It is kind of comical really, but I mean still if you never see it before it is big news, so it is kind of neat for me to see people react,” Stellez said.

AGFC encourage everyone to stay clear if they do see the bear, saying he is making his way back into the forest and does not want to interact with people.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.