Arkansas in top five least distracted drivers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether you’re on a road trip or simply going to the store, distracted driving is something everyone has to deal with.

A recent study from QuoteWizard shows Arkansas in 48th place as the state with the least distracted driving.

The only states below Arkansas are Nevada and Mississippi.

The insurance website analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash data to determine the highest rate of distracted driving crashes from 2017 to 2021.

New Mexico, Hawaii, and New Jersey ranked as the top three with the most distracted driving.

Like most states, Arkansas has a texting ban for all drivers but does not have a ban for handheld devices for all drivers.

According to the study, distracted driving has increased by 7% in the last five years, with a 10% of driver injuries due to crashes involving distracted driving.

