Baxter County authorities capture suspect wanted burglary investigation

NEAR CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County authorities arrested one wanted in a burglary investigation near Clarkridge, Ark. A second, unknown suspect is on the run.

Terry Shumate, 39, of Mountain Home, faces numerous charges.

Investigators say the incident happened when a homeowner residing on Baxter County Road 99 in the northern part of the county caught two men stealing articles of personal property from his yard at around 10:50 a.m. When the homeowner caught them in the act, the two suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Investigators say the homeowner obtained a license number and began chasing after the suspects, who then went East on Baxter County Road 36, heading toward State Highway 201 North. At some point on Baxter County Road 36, investigators say the suspects stopped their car and began shooting out the window at the victim with a handgun, then fled. Investigators say the victim, at this point, lost sight of the men.

Investigators say deputies later found the vehicle on County Road 84. The second suspect had left the vehicle.

The canine tracking team from the North Central Unit - Arkansas Department of Corrections was contacted to respond to the location, and the Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched. A manhunt was initiated. The canine team began running a track on the suspect. It was reported to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect had entered a mobile home on Baxter County Road 35. A woman and children had been inside, but they escaped. That’s when he barricaded himself inside the mobile home.

Deputies arrested Shumate after a standoff at the home.

A judge ordered Shumate’s bond at $250,000.

The investigation into the incident continues, with Investigators attempting to determine the identity and location of the second suspect who the victim reported.

Law enforcement agencies involved included the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Division of Corrections. The Ozark County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office also assisted with monitoring the area around the state line while the incident happened.

