A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.

“It was pretty wild; you don’t expect to see nothing like that, especially in town. I didn’t even know Arkansas had black bears, much less in town,” said Jared Jacks, who works at Home Depot, and was outside when he laid his sights on the bear.

“My first thought was to try and get out and get a closer video and I was like, ‘that might be a little foolish’ so I kinda just stayed in my place and zoomed in on it a little bit,” he explained.

It was a smart decision by Jacks to avoid an embearassing situation.

Earlier in the day, the bear took a trip in Renee Rice’s yard, where her camera captured the four-legged creature.

“I have several feeding stations and every morning and when I get up every morning I check my camera,” Rice said.

Law enforcement, including Arkansas Game and Fish, spent hours on the prowl for the bear near Home Depot, the last place it was sighted.

While officials did more than the bare minimum, we hate to bearer of bad news, but the bear is still on the loose.

Which is not comforting for Rice, who can’t bear to see the creature in her yard again.

“Well, I hope it’s a once-in-a-lifetime at least in my front yard,” she said.

Even if these beary exciting moments did create an unbearable sight for many.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.