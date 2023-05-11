Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.

“It was pretty wild; you don’t expect to see nothing like that, especially in town. I didn’t even know Arkansas had black bears, much less in town,” said Jared Jacks, who works at Home Depot, and was outside when he laid his sights on the bear.

“My first thought was to try and get out and get a closer video and I was like, ‘that might be a little foolish’ so I kinda just stayed in my place and zoomed in on it a little bit,” he explained.

It was a smart decision by Jacks to avoid an embearassing situation.

Earlier in the day, the bear took a trip in Renee Rice’s yard, where her camera captured the four-legged creature.

“I have several feeding stations and every morning and when I get up every morning I check my camera,” Rice said.

Law enforcement, including Arkansas Game and Fish, spent hours on the prowl for the bear near Home Depot, the last place it was sighted.

While officials did more than the bare minimum, we hate to bearer of bad news, but the bear is still on the loose.

Which is not comforting for Rice, who can’t bear to see the creature in her yard again.

“Well, I hope it’s a once-in-a-lifetime at least in my front yard,” she said.

Even if these beary exciting moments did create an unbearable sight for many.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Two arrested after large police chase through Jonesboro
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
A spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department said the bear was seen near the store on...
Bear spotted near Jonesboro Home Depot
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman

Latest News

Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Victims in double homicide identified
Whether you’re on a road trip or simply going to the store, distracted driving is something...
Arkansas in top five least distracted drivers
NEA All-Star volleyball game held Wednesday night
15th Queens of the Hardwood held Wednesday night at Westside