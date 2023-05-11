Craighead County bridge closed for repairs

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection forced the Arkansas Department of Transportation to shut down a Craighead County bridge for repairs.

The bridge is located over the Cache River on Highway 91, southeast of Egypt.

ArDOT reported Thursday that it had “discovered some issues” that required them to close the bridge.

“Repairs will begin as soon as possible, and will take a few weeks to complete,” the news release stated.

ArDOT said the bridge will remain closed to all traffic.

