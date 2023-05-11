Energy Alert
Dollar General awarding $130,000 in literacy grants

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday it would award $130,000 in literacy grants to nonprofit groups, libraries, and schools across Arkansas, including here in Region 8.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

According to the news release, the funds will be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.

The following organizations in Region 8 will receive a portion of the grant:

Organization NameCityCountyGrant Amount
Twin Lakes Literacy Council, Inc.Mountain HomeBaxter$5,000
Piggott Public LibraryPiggottClay$2,500
Rector Public LibraryRectorClay$1,500
Ozark Foothills Literacy ProjectBatesvilleIndependence$8,000
Mississippi County Library SystemBlythevilleMississippi$2,000

