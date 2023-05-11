Dollar General awarding $130,000 in literacy grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday it would award $130,000 in literacy grants to nonprofit groups, libraries, and schools across Arkansas, including here in Region 8.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

According to the news release, the funds will be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.

The following organizations in Region 8 will receive a portion of the grant:

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Twin Lakes Literacy Council, Inc. Mountain Home Baxter $5,000 Piggott Public Library Piggott Clay $2,500 Rector Public Library Rector Clay $1,500 Ozark Foothills Literacy Project Batesville Independence $8,000 Mississippi County Library System Blytheville Mississippi $2,000

