May 11: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We have scattered rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast once again. The clouds and rain chances will help keep temperatures suppressed, as some will not get out of the 70s.

Rain chances stay with us throughout the night and into tomorrow. As we head into the first part of next week, rain chances begin to drop and cooler temperatures begin to work their way in.

News Headlines

A bear is still on the loose in Jonesboro. Maddie Sexton will have a live report and the latest on the bear’s location.

With the end of Title 42, migrants are surging to the U.S. border, challenging a humanitarian crisis that is already unfolding. We’ll have a live report from El Paso, Texas.

Many drivers in Jonesboro were surprised after a police chase went through the heart of town and left behind a trail of destruction. State police were thankful it was not worse. We’ll take at the protocol police follow in situations like this.

An 8-year-old boy survived for two full days in a Michigan state park after he disappeared while collecting firewood Saturday on a family camping trip.

