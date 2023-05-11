Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

May 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have scattered rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast once again. The clouds and rain chances will help keep temperatures suppressed, as some will not get out of the 70s.

Rain chances stay with us throughout the night and into tomorrow. As we head into the first part of next week, rain chances begin to drop and cooler temperatures begin to work their way in.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A bear is still on the loose in Jonesboro. Maddie Sexton will have a live report and the latest on the bear’s location.

With the end of Title 42, migrants are surging to the U.S. border, challenging a humanitarian crisis that is already unfolding. We’ll have a live report from El Paso, Texas.

Many drivers in Jonesboro were surprised after a police chase went through the heart of town and left behind a trail of destruction. State police were thankful it was not worse. We’ll take at the protocol police follow in situations like this.

An 8-year-old boy survived for two full days in a Michigan state park after he disappeared while collecting firewood Saturday on a family camping trip.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear spotted near East Johnson in Jonesboro
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Two arrested after large police chase through Jonesboro

Latest News

Jace's Thursday morning forecast
Jace's Thursday morning forecast
On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear spotted near East Johnson in Jonesboro
Track & field and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: SBC Outdoor Track & Field preview, Liam Hicks makes AA debut
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase