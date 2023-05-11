Energy Alert
Memorial service announced for 105-year-old Trumann man

Just weeks after celebrating his 105th birthday in his hometown of Trumann, Oscar Williams has...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Just weeks after turning 105, a Trumann man has died.

Oscar Woodrow Williams was born on April 14, 1918. Since then, Williams witnessed the Great Depression, a World War, and a man walking on the moon.

Last year, just before his 104th birthday, K8 News featured his journey to see if anyone he went to high school was still alive.

Oscar and Bonnie at Rivercrest, their first time seeing each other in almost 80 years.
Oscar and Bonnie at Rivercrest, their first time seeing each other in almost 80 years.(KAIT)

We were there when he and 104-year-old Bonnie Forbes reunited at Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation.

Last month, Williams celebrated his 105th birthday surrounded by friends and family in his hometown of Trumann.

Oscar Williams of Trumann celebrates his 105 birthday today.
Oscar Williams of Trumann celebrates his 105 birthday today.(KAIT)

According to Thompson Funeral Home, Williams died on Wednesday, May 10.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home located at 220 Viva Dr. in Trumann.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

