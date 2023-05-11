Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newborn rescued from Safe Haven Baby Box

First responders in Benton rescue newborn baby placed in Safe Haven Baby Box
First responders in Benton rescue newborn baby placed in Safe Haven Baby Box(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A baby was rescued at a fire station in Benton after the child was placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Benton city officials were alerted just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, that the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 3 was used.

When they investigated the box, first responders found a baby that was less than a day old inside.

City officials told KARK the infant was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital before he was given to the Department of Human Services.

Safe Haven Baby Box CEO and founder Monica Kelsey said she was thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child.

“We may never know the reason they used the baby box, but we do know how much they loved their baby,” Kelsey said.

There are 15 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Arkansas. Information on those can be found at shbb.org.

To read more about this story, just go to KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-agency car chase in Jonesboro
Two arrested after large police chase through Jonesboro
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
A spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department said the bear was seen near the store on...
Bear spotted near Jonesboro Home Depot
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman

Latest News

Jason Haling of Oxford will appear later this month on Country Network’s “Barbeque Country.”
Izard County man to appear on cooking show
Izard County man to appear on cooking show
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
A spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department said the bear was seen near the store on...
Bear spotted near Jonesboro Home Depot