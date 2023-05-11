Newborn rescued from Safe Haven Baby Box

BENTON, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A baby was rescued at a fire station in Benton after the child was placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Benton city officials were alerted just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, that the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 3 was used.

When they investigated the box, first responders found a baby that was less than a day old inside.

City officials told KARK the infant was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital before he was given to the Department of Human Services.

Safe Haven Baby Box CEO and founder Monica Kelsey said she was thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child.

“We may never know the reason they used the baby box, but we do know how much they loved their baby,” Kelsey said.

There are 15 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Arkansas. Information on those can be found at shbb.org.

