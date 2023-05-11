Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff

A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.(WSAW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.

According to a traffic report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado going southbound on U.S. 60 failed to yield to a 2023 Peterbilt that was going eastbound.

The driver of the Silverado, an 80-year-old man from Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Jim Akers.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 57-year-old woman from Bolivar, Mo. was taken to an area hospital with “moderate” injuries.

