School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Blytheville, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.

The Blytheville School District announced they received a threatening phone call earlier Wednesday.

The school issued a perimeter lockdown as a precaution.

The school district says the students and staff are safe.

The lockdown remained active for the rest of the day.

No word on any suspect at this time.

