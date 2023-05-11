School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call

Blytheville, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.

The Blytheville School District announced they received a threatening phone call earlier Wednesday.

The school issued a perimeter lockdown as a precaution.

The school district says the students and staff are safe.

The lockdown remained active for the rest of the day.

No word on any suspect at this time.

