Schools prepared for LEARNS Act lawsuit outcome

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Many school districts across the state are keeping an eye on the lawsuit challenging portions of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

On Thursday, May 11, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said the lawsuit had been served to his office.

He released this statement to K8 News:

“For decades, the General Assembly has followed the same constitutional voting procedure regarding emergency clauses; the LEARNS Act is no exception. It was passed in accordance with the Arkansas Constitution, is currently the law in Arkansas, and I look forward to vigorously defending it.”

With schools already making changes are preparing for LEARNS Act changes, some say they’re ready for the lawsuit’s outcome, either way.

Like many, the Mammoth Spring School District has changed its salary schedule and is looking through the curriculum that is taught.

“Right now, the LEARNS Act is our law that we’re following. If something was to change, we’re going to keep our eye out there and see what the courts tell us what we need to do. We’ll follow what the courts say and go from there,” said Superintendent Jennie Whisnant.

Whisnant explained from what she’s seen so far, she doesn’t believe any of the school’s curriculum is considered indoctrinating.

“I don’t believe that we do indoctrinate kids here at all. I don’t think the critical race theory applies to us. I do know that we are looking at our books to make sure that we don’t have anything that might fit into that,” Whisnant said.

Superintendent Whisnant said she’s been able to have constructive conversations with Education Secretary Jacob Olivia.

