Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most...
Jonesboro police on second chase of the day
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Victims in double homicide identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before Title 42 expires
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad