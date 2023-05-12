Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.
City to install surveillance cameras at popular park
Rebuilding after tragedy, it has been about a year and half since a tornado destroyed a church...
Church opens its doors after rebuilding from tornado